PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans are heading to New Orleans by road and by air. While some people at Philadelphia International Airport will be in New Orleans in short order, others decided to hit the road early Friday morning at 30th Street Station for a nearly 19-hour bus ride.

Seven weeks after Tom Moody and his friends flew to New Orleans for the Eagles-Saints game, they’re heading back.

“Our first time on the bus, plus we ain’t got no money,” said Moody. “We went down there in November and got our behinds whooped.”

Scruffy Archibald will be providing a playoff intensity for the duration of the trip. He allegedly predicted the Eagles’ Super Bowl win last year.

“No question, it’s destiny,” said Archibald. “I was saying that last year, just didn’t get my bet in.”

“I’m psyched for it, taking the trip” said Saud Walker of North Philadelphia. “We’re on our way to the Super Bowl. They counted us out, but they counted us out last game and we proved them wrong.”

For those flying both ways, the chance to supplant the Superdome-dwelling Saints in the playoffs was too much to pass up.

“Trying to get my spring break and go to New Orleans,” said Eagles fan Will Shahan.

“We did the London trip with them, had a good trip and started to spontaneously said let’s do this one,” said John Connell of the Green Legion fan club.

Around 150 Eagles fans are on the charter flight. As for the bus trip, passengers will stop in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta before arriving in New Orleans. It’s expected to pull into downtown New Orleans on Saturday night.