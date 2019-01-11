Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One school in South Jersey is using the underdog message to teach its students about confidence and perseverance, all while cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles. When it comes to teaching kids at the Grenloch Terrace School in Washington Township to always believe in themselves, it’s hard to find a better example of being resilient than the underdog Eagles.

The underdog theme was last year’s Super Bowl team, but the Eagles find themselves long shots in the playoffs once again, and learning about underdogs is an easy to understand message for kindergartners who were holding an Eagles pep rally at the school.

“What could we have done to make it fun and interesting to them since they don’t really know so much about the sport, but also bring something that is more meaningful and they can take from it and that is simply I believe and I will achieve,” said Mark Moore of Underground Martial Arts and Fitness Center.

Coach Mark, as the kids know him, is a local martial arts instructor. He taught them not to fear their challenges, like the sixth-seeded Eagles can taking on the top-seeded New Orleans Saints.

Principal Christina Cox is cheering for the Birds and her students to take this opportunity to grow.

“What is an underdog and how can you grow from there and just showing what makes a champion,” said Cox.

Having fun, cheering the Eagles, while incorporating a message, is an education win, according to teacher Katy Martin.

“It helps them learn, it helps them come together for sense of community and something they can achieve also,” said Martin.