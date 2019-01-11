BREAKING:Over 4,000 PECO Customers Without Power In Center City
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Beyond the gridiron, Eagles running back Corey Clement stopped by his South Jersey alma mater Friday.

He presented a $5,000 check to the Glassboro High School football team to fund the Super Bowl Honor Roll Grant.

According to the NFL, the program “recognizes the high schools that have contributed to Super Bowl history by providing them with the opportunity to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding to support their football programs.”

Clement, who is sidelined with an injury, graduated from Glassboro High in 2013.

Clement’s Eagles teammates face the top-seeded New Orleans Saints Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

