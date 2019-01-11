Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Is mac and cheese your weakness? Costco is making sure you never run out of the cheesy side again. The company is now selling a 27-pound bucket of Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese.

The bucket contains 180 servings and has a shelf life of 20 years.

“The Cheese and Pasta are packaged in separate bulk Metalite pouches with oxygen absorbers, to protect the quality and ensure a long shelf life,” the description reads.

The cost of this mac and cheese bucket — $89.99.

The bucket is listed under the Emergency Kits & Supplies section of Costco’s website.