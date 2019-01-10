Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are one round into the NFL playoffs and we already have chaos.

Last weekend three underdogs won all of them did it on the road. Will we see the trend continue in New Orleans?

At Eagles practice today there was a notable bounce in their steps following a Wednesday walkthrough.

Eagles RB @WSmallwood28 on playing in NOLA: “We’re not trying to weather the storm, we’re trying to beat a storm. We’re trying to start the storm. We want to punch those guys first before we get punched in the face. I think we’re bringing it no matter what.” #Eagles @CBSPhilly — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) January 10, 2019

The defense has shown flashes of dominance, shutting out Washington and keeping the Bears offense to only 15 points in consecutive weeks.

Now they’re facing a Saints offense that put up video game numbers against them on Nov. 18 and shut the Birds down offensively.

So…what really can change in 7 weeks?

For the stat gurus of the world here’s an interesting one: since that win over the Eagles the Saints are averaging just 21 ppg.

The Eagles are averaging over 25 ppg.