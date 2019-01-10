BREAKING:Sixth-Grader Stabbed By Another Student At West Philadelphia Elementary School, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the head with scissors at a West Philadelphia school on Thursday afternoon, police say. The incident happened at the John Barry Elementary School around 2:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia School District says a sixth-grade student was injured in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The girl is in custody.

School police are working with Philadelphia authorities to investigate the stabbing.

There is no word on what caused the incident.

