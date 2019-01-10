BREAKING:Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino Changing Hands After 6 Months Of Operation
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Beer and college are two things that can often go together, but now one university in Pennsylvania is offering a different perspective with a unique class.

Shippensburg University will be adding beer brewing classes to the roster.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has awarded the school a grant to offer the courses.

They will include everything from growing yeast, to marketing the beer.

School officials are even thinking about eventually offering a major in beer brewing.

