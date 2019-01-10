BREAKING:Suspect Turns Himself In For Death Of Man Killed Over Fight About Unleashed Dog At Park
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kelly Drucker, Lawrence Weinstein, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for a former Northampton Township supervisor and his girlfriend who are accused of using spy glasses and a webcam during an alleged assault.

Crime Scene Investigator Lays Out Pieces Of Evidence In Murder Trial Of Joshua Hupperterz

Lawrence Weinstein and Kelly Drucker are both facing felony counts.

Investigators say the couple schemed to incapacitate a woman with alcohol and then took intimate photographs of her without her consent.

Defense attorneys said the incident was voyeurism and not assault.

Prosecutors also announced Thursday that they’re adding more charges to this case.

Lawsuit Alleges Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner Created ‘Toxic Culture’ For Women

The next court date is scheduled for February.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s