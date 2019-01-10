Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for a former Northampton Township supervisor and his girlfriend who are accused of using spy glasses and a webcam during an alleged assault.

Lawrence Weinstein and Kelly Drucker are both facing felony counts.

Investigators say the couple schemed to incapacitate a woman with alcohol and then took intimate photographs of her without her consent.

Defense attorneys said the incident was voyeurism and not assault.

Prosecutors also announced Thursday that they’re adding more charges to this case.

The next court date is scheduled for February.