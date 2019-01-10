Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is lots of confusion following a multi-state police chase that ended with a serious crash in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police are now saying they’re not sure the suspect they were after — identified as 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson — was in the car that was being chased.

Meghan Stone-Kirts’ family is in bad shape after their car was slammed into by multiple vehicles during a high-speed police pursuit Wednesday on I-95.

“It was hit one time by the suspect they were chasing, then by four to five from police officers,” said Stone-Kirts.

She and her husband suffered broken ribs and head trauma, but her 3-year-old son David is far worse. He’s at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with multiple skull fractures, brain bleeding and a spinal injury.

“He’s, right now, just being a tough guy, he’s scared and he doesn’t understand,” said Stone-Kirts.

The chase started in Northeast Wilmington. Police tried to stop a car that, based on intelligence, contained Robinson. He’s wanted in connection with several violent crimes.

The car they were after tore off up I-95 where it caused a multi-vehicle crash, injuring several civilians and police officers.

Two people, including one that was presumed to be Robinson, ran off, triggering a massive manhunt that put schools on lockdown and disrupted life in a large portion of South Philadelphia.

“I don’t know how they got away with all the cops that were down here,” said resident Ed Poserina.

Since no one was caught, Wilmington Police cannot confirm Robinson was ever in the car, but they say at least one witness saw the guys in the chase jump out with a gun. While the chase is under review, Wilmington Chief Robert Tracy says the large-scale police response was justifiable.

“We don’t know if it was him or someone else just as dangerous that had a firearm, that’s in that neighborhood right now, and what are they are going to do? Are they going to take hostages? Are they going to shoot somebody? So we have to take it to the highest level possible and then we got to control the scene with our partners in Philadelphia and we do everything we can to keep the public safe until such time as we can take it down,” said Tracy.

Wilmington Police say they’re still gathering information.