PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed after his house went up in flames overnight.

It happened along the 4300 block of Bennington Street in Philadelphia’s Juniata section.

Crews were called just before midnight. They had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

When firefighters searched the home, they found the 67-year-old victim.

“Search and rescue during the secondary search our companies did find an occupant of the home. It appears that occupant is deceased,” said Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel.

First responders have not identified the victim.

Firefighters also found several dead animals inside the home.

An investigation into the fire’s cause is now underway.

