By Matt Petrillo
Jenna Burleigh, Joshua Hupperterz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is day three of witness testimony in the murder trial of a former Temple University student accused of killing a young woman he met at a bar. On Thursday, a crime scene investigator took to the stand, laying out pieces of evidence they believe all point to Joshua Hupperterz as the killer.

Hupperterz is accused of brutally punching, stabbing and strangling 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh at his North Philadelphia apartment just as Burleigh was starting a new school year at Temple University.

Prosecutors allege it happened in the early-morning hours of Aug. 31, 2017, just after the two met at Pubb Webb near Temple.

At the Criminal Justice Center, crime investigator Jacqueline Davis displayed to the jury a series of evidence found inside Hupperterz’s apartment and inside of a trash can outside.

Some of the evidence includes a sharp knife, a woman’s boot, and women’s clothing, including a powder blue sweater that appeared to have a blood stain on it.

When the sweater was held in front of the jury, several people in the courtroom audience tried holding back tears.

Hupperterz’s murder trial was pushed to a larger courtroom on Thursday because the last two days had more people watching the trial unfold than there were seats for.

The accused killer’s roommate is expected to take the stand today. Hupperterz’s defense attorney claims the roommate killed Burleigh inside the apartment.

The prosecution suggests they will have to prove the roommate was not the killer as much as they are trying to prove Hupperterz is.

