PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You saw it Thursday night on CBS 3, the premiere of the new sitcom ‘Fam.’ Eyewitness News held a premiere watch party here at the CBS 3 studios.

The series revolves around Clem, a young woman whose perfect life with her fiance and his parents is shattered when her out-of-control teenage sister also moves in.

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays the role of “Rose” – a psychologist who deeply loves her family.

She attended the watch party Thursday night.

We talked with contest winner Lena Hines who won tickets to the watch party.

“I was really looking forward to seeing the show and now I’m here at the premiere to see the show with Ukee Washington. I’m so excited,” said Hines.

All of us here at CBS 3 really enjoyed hanging out with everyone at the watch party.