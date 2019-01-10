BREAKING:Lawsuit Alleges Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner Created 'Toxic Culture' For Women
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Crews are working to contain flames at a Taco Bell and KFC restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware.

Crews were called out to 1925 Lancaster Avenue at 8:43 a.m. Thursday for reports of a fire.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of North Union and West 2nd Street and the westbound lanes of Lincoln and West 2nd Street.

Lancaster and Bancroft Parkway is also closed to eastbound traffic.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

There have been no reported injuries.

