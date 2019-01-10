BREAKING:Suspect Turns Himself In For Death Of Man Killed Over Fight About Unleashed Dog At Park
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS Miami) — A hazardous materials team was called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after five crew members aboard an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia became ill.

Flight 1897 took off from Philadelphia around 11 a.m. Shortly before landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, crew members complained of an odor onboard.

The plane landed safely and paramedics spoke with the crew.

“Two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution,” according to a statement from the airline. “The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team.”

No passengers on the plane reported feeling ill or asked to be evaluated.

