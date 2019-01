Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It looks like Joel Embiid has a new friend!

Check out video posted on Twitter of JoJo sharing a young fan’s seat during Tuesday night’s Sixers game.

He just plopped right down and watched the game with the kid on his lap.

Both enjoyed the performance by rookie Landry Shamet, who had 29 points and eight three-pointers.

Just imagine this kid telling this story to his friends at school today.