PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looked to give his players some extra motivation for their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Payton reportedly walked into the team’s locker room with the Lombardi Trophy and $225,000 in cash — that’s how much the Super Bowl bonus is.

Payton then said, “Y’all want this? Win three f****** games.”

Nola.com reports three armed guards were in the locker room at the time when Payton showed off the money.

“I think guys were excited,” Saints running back Mark Ingram told Nola.com. “You see a thing like that full of cash, that’ll make you excited a little bit.”

“How can I get it? I wish I could go up there and take mine right now,” added wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

The Eagles take on the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The winner moves on to the NFC Championship game.