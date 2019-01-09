Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – TSA employees will miss their first paycheck on Friday since there is no deal to reopen the government. They are among the more than 400,000 “essential federal employees” called in to work, with no pay.

Some unpaid TSA employees have called in sick around the country or quit their jobs.

This had led to long lines at security checkpoints at some airports.

TSA workers in the Philadelphia area are concerned.

“People aren’t going to have money to come to work, they are going to have to choose whether to put gas in their tanks or feed their families,” said President of AFGE Local 333 Union, Joe Shuker.

TSA says the sickouts are not disrupting air travel.