FAIRFIELD, Ohio (KDKA) — Police in Ohio say a substitute teacher was arrested for masturbating in front of students in a classroom.

The Fairfield Police Department says 41-year-old Tracey J. Abraham was arrested Tuesday after a school resource officer received several complaints of a substitute teacher masturbating in a classroom while students were present.

A school resource officer immediately responded to the classroom at Creekside Middle School and removed Abraham.

Fairfield Police were called and arrested Abraham, charging him with one count of indecency.

Abraham, who is from Cincinnati, was booked into jail and arraigned Tuesday.

The Fairfield School District released a statement on the incident, saying, the teacher did not have any physical contact with the students and they aren’t aware of any students being exposed to nudity.

“We want to assure you that this individual will not be returning to our schools. The school district will be reporting this incident to the Ohio Department of Education. Providing a safe, secure and positive learning environment for our students and staff has always been and will continue to be our most important priority,” the district said.