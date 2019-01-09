Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeless veteran at the center of an alleged GoFundMe scandal has been arrested after failing to show up to court on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Police apprehended Johnny Bobbitt Jr. around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities will now begin extradition proceedings to have him returned to New Jersey.

Bobbitt Jr. was set to appear at a court hearing on Tuesday but authorities said he was a no-show.

Authorities say Bobbitt and two others — Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure — allegedly duped people into giving more than $400,000 through a GoFundMe account.

D’Amico and McClure are accused of setting up the GoFundMe page for Bobbitt in 2017. They said Bobbitt was homeless and used his last $20 to help a stranded McClure.

During a court hearing last month, Bobbitt was given strict orders while he awaits trial in the case.

He was required to report to the court system once a week, required to maintain sobriety and go to the Narcotics Anonymous meeting three times a week. He was also not allowed to have contact with McClure and D’Amico in this fraud and conspiracy case and cannot get arrested again for anything else.

The pair and Bobbitt face charges including theft by deception. GoFundMe says it refunded everyone who contributed.