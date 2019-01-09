Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Radiant skin for the New Year, with some 24-karat gold intervention is being offered at a Philadelphia medical spa. Janet Guthart would like to start the near year with a glow.

“I want my skin to look more lively, dewy, fresh and a little younger,” said Guthart.

At 46, Janet says she’s starting to see the early signs of aging, which is hopes to fight with something called the Aquagold facial at Philadelphia’s Body and Beauty Lab.

The cocktail is a customized blind of winkle zappers, including Botox and a filler like Juviderm or growth factors that are injected with tiny 24-karat gold needles.

This is the next generation of microneedling, where tiny pin pricks improve skin texture. This has the added benefits of Botox and filler that plump and smooth the skin delivered with needles to reduce inflammation and improve circulation.

“Gold in history has been around forever Cleopatra used to put gold masks on her face every night. She thought it helped her skin become more vibrant and glowing,” said Nurse Jennifer Perry.

During the Aquagold therapy the medication infused needles are gently pressed into just the top layer of the skin, a numbing cream used before the procedure reduces any discomfort.

“It does not hurt. It feels like a pinch,” said Guthart.

The Aquagold treatment doesn’t go as deep as traditional cosmetic injections so there’s no bruising or swelling.

“It creates this beautiful glow, it has a wonderful effect, almost like an airbrush effect so it’s wonderful for fine lines, winkles, great for acne scars, wonderful for pore size,” said Korin Korman, president of the Body and Beauty Lab.

Korin Korman, the president of the Body and Beauty Lab, says the Aquagold treatments that cost $550 are especially popular after the holiday season.

“It’s a total rejuvenation for your skin,” said Korman.