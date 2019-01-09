Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You could call it the quarterback connection. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and Saints signal caller Drew Brees are lining up on opposite sides on Sunday, but the two opponents share a common thread.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees have more in common than just their titles as Super Bowl MVPs. The thread that binds them started years ago for both players, on a football field in Austin, Texas.

“I think we’re very excited here in Austin. I think it’s a great opportunity for two great athletes to go out there and represent our community,” said Steve Ramsey.

Ramsey was on the coaching staff when Foles played for Westlake High School. Foles graduated in 2007 — Drew Brees in 1997. Although the athletes are 10 years apart in age, Ramsey says principles instilled in them about the game, both on and off the field, began all those years ago in high school.

“There’s something out there larger than you. You have to realize even as a junior or senior, that’s more important than just football,” said Ramsey.

The two Westlake graduates will faceoff Sunday in their first NFL playoff game against each other since 2014. Foles referenced his high school days during his press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of great athletes that come out of Westlake,” said Foles.

Both Foles and Brees will be wearing the number 9, both carrying the pride and respect of their Texas community.

Although Ramsey’s loyalty is to both players, he’s seen first-hand the star power in Foles, the clutch player that he still is today.

“Those days are over for me giving my coaching advice. Enjoy the whole experience as much as they can,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey is now the Westlake High School principal and he says, right now, it seems surreal that the Westlake vs. Westlake match up will be happening on Sunday.

He says it will become real once they break the huddle and start the game and hometown fans will be rooting them both on.

But Ramsey did tell CBS3 he is an Eagles fan.