PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to sexually assault and rob a woman last Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 5, while the 30-year-old woman was entering her home on the 1900 block of South 7th Street.

According to police, the suspect forced her into a vestibule and demanded money. When she told him she didn’t have any, the suspect pulled a knife and pushed her against the wall, where he tried to sexually assault her, police say.

The suspect punched the woman in the face when she began to scream and bang on the walls. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 years old, with a medium build, goatee, and medium complexion. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, checkered shirt, and dark-colored sneakers or boots with a light-colored stripe.

If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 215-685-3251/3252.