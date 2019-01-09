BREAKING:Suspect On Loose After 3 Officers Injured In Police Chase Crash On I-95
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Even Philadelphia’s Legoland Discovery Center is trolling Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey and celebrating the Eagles win. Legoland created a re-enactment of the “double doink” out of legos in their Miniland Stadium.

The creator, Master Builder Mike, even added the classic reaction of the Chicago Bears mascot as he falls to the ground.

Credit: LEGOLAND Discovery Center

They also joined other Eagles fans and Venmo’d Cody Parkey $80, the cost of an annual pass to the Legoland Discovery Center in Center City.

Eagles Fans Are Sending Bears’ Cody Parkey Money Via Venmo For Missing Field Goal

Credit: LEGOLAND Discovery Center

“Parkey is welcome to check out the LEGO Ninjago Training Camp (to prep for next season), 4D cinema and LEGO themed ride – though he may want to find some kids since the center is geared for children 3 to 10,” said Legoland in a press release.

Credit: LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Legoland says as long as the Eagles keep winning, they will continue to re-enact scenes from playoff games.

