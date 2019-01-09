Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends gathered in Springfield, Delaware County on Wednesday for the funeral of Kelly Anne Wiseley.

The 36-year-old was one of three people killed last week in a crash at 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Her fiancé, Joseph Ferry, and another man, Dennis Palandro, were also killed.

The driver who police say caused the crash, 29-year-old Keith Campbell, is facing charges.

He was suffering from 15 to 20 stab wounds behind the wheel, which were possibly self-inflicted.

Authorities say, shortly before the crash, he was pursued by police in Delaware for erratic driving.