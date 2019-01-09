Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware County Black Caucus is demanding action from the William Penn School District over a disturbing incident at an elementary school.

In Darby Borough, members of the Caucus, led by Pennsylvania Senator Anthony Hardy Williams, joined together to call for increased training, and an improved “school safety plan”from the district.

Last Friday, a shirtless man– Nazher Sabree — was let into Park Lane Elementary School.

The principal was able to get him out but when he was apprehended by police. It turned out Sabree had a loaded gun and a bag of drugs.

The Caucus also faults the district for not properly notifying parents of the incident.