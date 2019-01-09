Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The death of a toddler found badly decomposed in a Camden alleyway has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

The body of 1-year-old Jah’vi Brown was found in a trash-strewn alleyway in Camden last year.

camden alleyway remains found jahvi brown Death Of Toddler Found Decomposed In Camden Alleyway Ruled Homicide

Credit: Camden County Prosecutor’s Office

The infant’s remains were found in an alleyway near the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue on Oct. 11.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Anthony Burnett, of Camden, came to the Bellmawr Police Department on Dec. 6 regarding a custody issue involving his 1-year-old son and the child’s mother, 23-year-old Tynaizha Brown.

An investigation revealed Jah’vi was last seen on Aug. 20 in Bellmawr and neither parent reported the child missing before Dec. 6.

No one has yet to be charged in the boy’s disappearance and death.

On Wednesday, Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feigin ruled the cause of Jah’vi’s death as homicidal violence of undetermined etiology.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-5166.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s