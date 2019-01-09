Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The death of a toddler found badly decomposed in a Camden alleyway has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

The body of 1-year-old Jah’vi Brown was found in a trash-strewn alleyway in Camden last year.

The infant’s remains were found in an alleyway near the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue on Oct. 11.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Anthony Burnett, of Camden, came to the Bellmawr Police Department on Dec. 6 regarding a custody issue involving his 1-year-old son and the child’s mother, 23-year-old Tynaizha Brown.

An investigation revealed Jah’vi was last seen on Aug. 20 in Bellmawr and neither parent reported the child missing before Dec. 6.

No one has yet to be charged in the boy’s disappearance and death.

On Wednesday, Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feigin ruled the cause of Jah’vi’s death as homicidal violence of undetermined etiology.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-5166.