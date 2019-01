Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A woman has died after she was struck by a driver in Ocean City on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on 8th Street and Wesley Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old man was navigating a turn to travel eastbound on 8th Street when he struck 82-year-old Elizabeth Goodwin of Seaville.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she later died, police say.

No charges have been filed at this time.