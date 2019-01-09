Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A murder suspect is on the loose after three officers were injured when a police chase ended in a crash on I-95 in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

A police chase coming out of Delaware ended in an accident on I-95 northbound, near the Enterprise Avenue exit. Police were trying to apprehend a murder suspect — identified as 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson.

Police say Robinson is wanted for multiple homicides in Delaware.

Wilmington Police say they attempted to stop Robinson when a pursuit ensued on I-495 northbound. Police say while traveling on I-95 northbound, past the Philadelphia International Airport, the suspect rammed his vehicle into another motorist, which caused a collision with Wilmington officers.

Two Wilmington Police officers were injured, as well as one Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

The suspect was also involved in an accident when he dumped his car at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. SEPTA says a bus and two other vehicles were involved in the accident. One person on the bus and one person in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Philadelphia Police say Robinson is considered armed and dangerous.

Multiple schools have been placed on lockdown due to the police activity. They include A.S. Jenks Elementary School, Bregy Elementary School and South Philadelphia High School.

I-95 northbound is currently shut down at the Platt Bridge due to the crash.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.