PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a man wanted for arson.

They say the suspect in the surveillance video set a warehouse on fire at Gold Medal Environmental Recycling on Dec. 23.

It happened on the 1600 block of South 49th Street.

The fire quickly spread to three alarms before it was brought under control.

There were no injuries.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Philadelphia police.