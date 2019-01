Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Landry Shamet made eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career-highs, and Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 132-115 rout of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Butler added 20 points and Ben Simmons had 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds for the 76ers, who won their fourth straight and seventh of nine.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points for the Wizards.

Butler returned after missing the last two games with an upper respiratory infection. And the four-time All-Star was back on the court for the first time since a report stated that Butler was displeased with how he’s being used in Brett Brown’s offense and let the coach know in a film session exchange that was reportedly “disrespectful.” Brown and Butler denied the report.

Brown admitted that he is working on making some subtle changes to the offense to accommodate Butler. And Butler was on target Tuesday night, making his first six shots before finishing 8 for 9 from the field.

Philadelphia improved to an NBA-best 18-3 at home.

Embiid, Simmons and Butler rested for most of the second half.

The contest was the first game of a rare consecutive-day, home-and-home. The teams will meet Wednesday night in Washington, where the Wizards have won eight in a row over the 76ers. Philadelphia’s last win in Washington came Nov. 1, 2013.

The 76ers trailed by as many as eight points early, but pulled away with a strong second quarter that continued their home dominance over Washington. The 76ers have defeated the Wizards in six straight in Philadelphia. The Sixers shot 57 percent from the field in the period while outscoring the Wizards by 20 points to take a 68-45 advantage at the break. Butler’s alley-oop tip of T.J. McConnell’s pass early in the second quarter was one of many first-half highlights for Philadelphia.

The halftime score was nearly identical to the first matchup between the teams this season when the 76ers had a 68-46 advantage on their way to a 123-98 home victory on Nov. 30.

