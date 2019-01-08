Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is new controversy over a street block the city renamed after former Mayor Wilson Goode in West Philadelphia. A wooden shrine created in opposition to the street renaming was defaced along North 59th Street over the weekend.

The shrine pays tribute to the eleven MOVE members killed in the 1985 bombing on Osage Avenue.

Goode was mayor at the time.

A neighbor who wants it removed after seeing rituals performed at the shrine says he received a threatening call.

“I feel unsafe,” said Lalit Aggarwal. “It effects the value of my property.”

One of the protesters says they didn’t threaten Aggarwal.

Both sides are asking Councilman Curtis Jones to mediate the dispute.