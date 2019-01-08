Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Burlington County are reminding residents not to take action into their own hands if they encounter a wild turkey.

The reminder comes as a wild turkey was spotted at a Wawa over the weekend.

Police say a citizen took action and contacted a wildlife refuge center in Delaware who came and rescued the turkey. But police say you shouldn’t do this and to contact them first.

“Our officers have been in touch with NJ Fish and Game who advise that although this is a violation of NJ Law they are not proceeding with any action. They are comfortable that the turkey is now relocated to a wildlife refuge,” said police on Facebook.

The department adds that wild turkeys do roam the town and it’s best not to feed them, especially in a Wawa parking lot.

“These animals are considered game animals and as such they are protected,” police say.