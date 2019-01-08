Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three women will announce a lawsuit on Thursday against multiple individuals, including Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.

Officials tell CBS3 that the announcement will be made 11 a.m. Thursday on behalf of three current and former female employees in the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor.

The lawsuit is being filed against Tyner, two of his lieutenants, Atlantic County, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Last year, Tyner was the subject of a letter sent to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office requesting an investigation into possible mortgage fraud, unethical practices within the office and hiding evidence pertaining to the April Kauffman case.

CBS3 obtained the letter dated for Oct. 4. Two former employees of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Diane Ruberton and Heather McManus, and one current employee, Donna Fetzer, all requested the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the New Jersey Attorney General to investigate Tyner.

The attorney general’s office could not comment on any pending investigation.

Tyner’s office has not yet responded to the pending lawsuit but did release this statement on the letter sent last year: