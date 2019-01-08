Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Furloughed federal workers rallied outside the Liberty Bell on Tuesday to protest the government shutdown which is now in its third week. The rally comes ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to the nation this evening.

Tuesday marks the 18th day of the partial government shutdown and furloughed federal workers in the area are making their voices heard.

Lawmakers, along with a couple hundred off-the-job federal workers, rallied on Independence Mall. Many of them fear missed car and mortgage payments could be the tip of the iceberg of financial disaster if Washington doesn’t end the shutdown.

Furloughed EPA, IRA, National Park Service and Air Traffic Control employees were at the rally. One worker says she maintains an emergency government shutdown credit card to pay for expenses because she’s been through this before.

The most unsettling element is the prospect that there’s no telling when this might be resolved.

“I need a car to be a revenue officer,” said Karen Ricks of the IRS. “I have a car payment coming up and no paycheck. If I can’t pay for my car once the shutdown ends, how am I going to work? I could lose my car.”

Workers also counter the critics who say they’ll get paid at the end because it’s not a fair assessment.

For these workers, it has little to do with the bickering in Washington — it’s about making ends meet.