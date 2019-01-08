Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Family and friends of a mummer killed in a car crash in South Philadelphia last week will gather for his funeral on Tuesday morning.

Mourners attended a viewing Monday night for Joseph Ferry, a member of the South Philadelphia String Band. Video posted on the South Philadelphia String Band’s Facebook page shows members filling the street to play a final sendoff to 36-year-old Ferry, his fiancée, 35-year-old Kelly Wiseley, and 31-year-old Dennis Palandro.

Ferry, Wiseley and Palandro died last Wednesday in a head-on crash at 7th Street and Packer Avenue.

Ferry and Wiseley had just gotten engaged his past Christmas.

A fourth person was also injured in the crash.

The suspect, Keith Campbell, was arraigned Monday on three counts of vehicular homicide, one count of aggravated assault and related chargers.

His bail is set at $1.75 million.

Police say Campbell, 29, was involved in a pursuit in Delaware before the deadly head-on collision. He is accused of stabbing himself multiple times prior to the crash. He was found suffering from 15 to 20 stab wounds.