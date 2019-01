Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem Police are teaming up with the FBI to track down what they are calling a serial robber. Police say the suspect hit two banks and a shop in a two week span between Dec. 14th and 31st.

They were all within a couple miles of each other in Bensalem and Trevose areas.

The man got away with cash in each of the robberies.

Police say he concealed his face each time and had a black semi-automatic gun.