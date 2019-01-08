Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another playoff run, another Sports Illustrated cover for Nick Foles.

Eagles Fan Says He ‘Blew Away’ Cody Parkey’s Missed Field Goal

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is gracing the Jan. 14 cover with the title, “Again?! What can the defending champs do for an encore? Nick Foles is back and has some ideas.”

Again in 2018, Philly called on its modest (but statistically mind-blowing) backup QB to save the season. Nick Foles and the Super Bowl champs are, justifiably, loaded with confidence. After all, they’ve seen it before (by @GregBishopSI & @Ben_Baskin) https://t.co/IXPogSc8Ih pic.twitter.com/j5xjntEFAi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2019

The Super Bowl MVP led the Eagles to a nail-biting 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round on Sunday, throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Eagles Players Give CHOP Patients Surprise Of Lifetime Day After Captivating Playoff Win

This is the sixth time overall Foles has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Foles will lead the Eagles into New Orleans on Sunday as the Birds face the Saints in the Divisional Round.