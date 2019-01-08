  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another playoff run, another Sports Illustrated cover for Nick Foles.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is gracing the Jan. 14 cover with the title, “Again?! What can the defending champs do for an encore? Nick Foles is back and has some ideas.”

The Super Bowl MVP led the Eagles to a nail-biting 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round on Sunday, throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

This is the sixth time overall Foles has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Foles will lead the Eagles into New Orleans on Sunday as the Birds face the Saints in the Divisional Round.

