PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The defense attorney for the man accused of killing a Temple University student in 2017 inside his North Philadelphia apartment is claiming the defendant’s roommate was the one who committed the murder.

Joshua Hupperterz is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh. Hupperterz’s attorney said during opening statements on Tuesday that it was the roommate who ended up killing Burleigh.

Investigators say Hupperterz, who is a former Temple student, killed Burleigh inside his apartment after meeting her at a bar. Prosecutors say the suspect killed Burleigh by punching, stabbing and strangling her.

A fight allegedly broke out between the two after they had what was initially consensual sex, but prosecutors argue that it then turned non-consensual. Prosecutors say text messages from Burleigh to a friend show her pleading for help.

Investigators say after Burleigh was killed, Hupperterz took a Lyft car to his grandmother’s house in the Poconos and disposed of her body.

On Tuesday, Hupperterz pleaded guilty to abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence, but plead not guilty to murder and using an instrument of murder.

The trial is expected to last a week.