PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after contractors find a badly decomposed body inside a North Philadelphia home on Tuesday.

The discovery was made around 2 p.m. inside a home on the 2700 block of North 15th Street.

Contractors were arriving to the home to start demolition work when they discovered the body.

It’s unclear at this time how the person died or if it’s suspicious.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.