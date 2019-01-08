  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are counting down the days until the Eagles take on the Saints in New Orleans.

AAA has some advice for fans who want to see the Birds play in person.

As of this afternoon, direct flights from Philly to New Orleans are nearly a $1,000. You can save 50 percent if you get a connecting flight.

AAA also says be aware of scams!

If you get a fishy email about hotels or flights for Sunday’s game, don’t click the link or give any personal information.

As for staying in New Orleans – here’s a tip to save on hotels.

“Obviously the hotels right near the Superdome, like the Hyatt are sold out. But there are great hotels located right in the French Quarter and it’s like a 10-15 minute cab ride,” officials say.

And if you plan to drive down to New Orleans– it’s not quick. AAA says it’ll take about 28 hours.

