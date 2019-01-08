Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An SUV crashed into a pole and the fence of a Philadelphia police building, killing one person and injuring two others.

First responders rushed to Macalester Street and Whitaker Avenue in Feltonville late Monday night. They found an SUV wrapped around a pole in front of the building, which includes the police department’s major crimes unit.

“It appears that the vehicle was traveling south in the 4900 block of Macalester when it lost control, jumped onto the curb and struck not only the telephone pole but also the fence that surrounds our police department’s major crimes investigative unit,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The driver died at the scene and the two other men in the car are in critical condition. Police say the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old man, was ejected from the car. Firefighters had to cut open the SUV to get a 21-year-old man out from the back of the vehicle.

Investigators believe it was a single-car crash.

“At this time we believe that it was just this one vehicle that was involved. There are no secondary vehicles that we saw in the area. We don’t know if anything happened before the accident that caused this vehicle to lose control, but there was only one vehicle on the scene,” said Small.

Police will check surveillance video to help determine what caused the crash.