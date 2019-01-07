  • CBS 3On Air

Eagles 2018, New Orleans Saints, Nick Foles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles will start for the Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday. As if there was any doubt.

Head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement during his Monday press conference.

Foles has revitalized the once-dormant Eagles and turned them into one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Eagles’ Miracle Season Continues With Unbelievable 16-15 Win Over Bears

Since taking over for the injured Carson Wentz in Week 15, Foles has led the Eagles to five-straight wins, including that unbelievable 16-15 Wild Card win over the Bears.

Even the Spanish announcers couldn’t believe it.

In that span, Foles has thrown eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Now, he’ll lead the Eagles into New Orleans to face the top-seeded Saints, who demolished the Eagles 48-7 in November.

Can Foles keep the magic going?

