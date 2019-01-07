Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people are dead and one hurt after a triple shooting in Kensington. Philadelphia Police say a woman who was shot and survived is now a person of interest.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of F and Ontario Streets in Harrowgate.

Officers first responded to the 1100 block of E. Tioga Street, where they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The woman, who officers transported to Temple Hospital, told police she was shot at F and Ontario. When police arrived at that intersection, they found an Acura hatchback still running, with a woman who’d been shot in the head slumped over in the driver’s seat. A man’s body was in the back of the hatchback with a gunshot wound to the torso. Medics pronounced both dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting could possibly be drug related. They found narcotics and a syringe inside the car. They also suspect the shooting happened inside the car. There were no bullet holes on the exterior of the car.

The woman who survived is stable and investigators plan to interview her following treatment.

Meanwhile, police are working to identify the man and woman who died. Police say they are both in their 30 or 40’s. The car they were traveling in has a Delaware license plate.