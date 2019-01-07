Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Trial is expected to begin Monday for Joshua Hupperterz, who is accused in the murder of 22-year-old Temple University student Jenna Burleigh in 2017.

Police say Hupperterz, a former Temple student, took a Lyft car to his grandmother’s house in the Poconos – where police found Burleigh’s body.

If convicted of first or second degree murder, Hupperterz would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.