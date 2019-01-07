Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rest of the world is learning what people in Philadelphia have known for years. Reading Terminal Market was just named the best farmers market in the country, according to the Online Farmers Market.

Reading Terminal Market is located at 51 N 12th Street in Center City.

You can find just about anything there, including some fantastic Philly food.

The market is open almost every day of the year and and Online Farmers Market says its “rightfully” named one of the best farmers markets in the country.