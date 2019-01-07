Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Does a professional sports team win create happiness throughout a city? Does sunshine after several consecutive days of rain brighten peoples’ spirits?

New research published by McGill University and University of Pennsylvania suggests an unexpected improvement in everyday life, for example, the Eagles winning a playoff game or sunshine after days of rain, can create a change in a city’s mood. It also increases the likelihood of citizens doing risky things, like gambling.

Social media allowed researchers to monitor the way citizens’ moods fluctuated from day to day.

“We have found that Twitter users serve as the ‘canaries’ of their communities,” said co-author Johannes Eichstaedt, a computational social scientist at the University of Pennsylvania. “What they say on Twitter is representative of the mood shared on the streets and in the local communities. So, using artificial intelligence, we were able to extract information about the mood of the community as a whole from what those on Twitter say.”

Researchers evaluated the language expressed in social media data to determine how the mood of the tweets could be understand from day to day. Then, they went out and explored if positive unexpected circumstances could predict if a city would be in a good mood.

Then, they examined how the positive moods linked to increased risk-taking.

“This information about how fleeting city moods are tied in with risk-taking behavior could potentially help those who want to discourage others from gambling decide when their responsible gambling promotion efforts will be most needed,” said lead author Ross Otto, from McGill University’s Psychology Department.