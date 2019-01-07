Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash at a car lot of a district police station in North Philly on Monday night.

It happened on the 4200 block of Macalester Street in the Feltonville section of the city.

Philadelphia police confirm one car crashed into the fence at a police car lot.

One person died at the scene, police said.

Two others were found unresponsive. The condition of the two victims is unknown at this time.