LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrates after the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a big win against the Bears on Sunday, Eagles nation is busy making plans for a trip to the Big Easy this weekend.

We checked and found flights to New Orleans for about $300.

Megabus also announced today it is adding a roundtrip ride to New Orleans for $200.

Of course — you can’t forget a ticket to the game.

Those start around $185 a piece.

