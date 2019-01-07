BREAKING:Multiple Injuries Reported In Accident Involving School Bus In South Jersey, Officials Say
SOUTH HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police and medics are responding to a school bus crash in South Harrison Township. Officials say there were 30 to 35 high school students from several school districts on the bus at the time of the accident.

The school bus driver and two students were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, according to a spokesman.

The students’ injuries are believed to be minor, officials say.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ferrell and Monroeville Roads.

Officials say a school bus and a tractor trailer were involved in the accident.

Officials say the school bus was traveling westbound on Ferrell Road, when it stopped to turn left. The tractor trailer had the right of way, but the bus driver turned anyway, forcing the accident.

The truck driver was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

