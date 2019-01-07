Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the identity of a man killed Saturday over a dispute about an unleashed dog. Drew Justice, 38, and his fiancé were walking their dog in South Philly’s Gold Star Park when they asked a man to leash his dog.

The suspect responded by punching Justice, according to police. Justice’s head hit the concrete pavement, and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Justice was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m.

“I just don’t understand why someone would be so filled with rage to hit someone over something so insignificant,” neighbor Matt Murray said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say the suspect is somebody who frequents the park.

Officials are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477.